Motor Workers’ Union distributes food at orphanage

Nayan Babu, Naogaon : On the occasion of the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day, food was distributed at Sapahar Motor Workers Union in Naogaon.

The flag was hoisted at half-mast at the motor workers’ office on Saturday morning. Food was distributed to the orphanage behind the motor workers’ union at noon seeking the blessings of the soul of the father of the nation. In the afternoon, Quran recitation, milad and prayer mahfil were held at the Motor Workers Union premises. It was presided over by Muharram Hossain, President of Sapahar Motor Workers Union.

Distinguished personalities and leaders of Sahamotrashramik Union were present at the time.