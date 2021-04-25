Motivational Thoughts of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism

The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira is celebrated as Mahavir Jayanti in India as well across the globe by his followers. Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious day for the Jain community. On this day, devotees engage in charity and idols of Mahavir are given a ceremonial anointment called abhisheka.

According to popular belief, Mahavira, the last of the 24 Tirthankaras of Jainism, was born on April 25, 599 BC in Kshatriyakund, Bihar. His birth took place on the 13th day (trayodashi) of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar.

The legends of Mahavira say that in order to control his sense, he spent 12 years in the dense forest alone. Mahavira Jain’s followers celebrate his birth anniversary by taking out Shobha Yatras, decorating tableaux in temples and offer prayers.

Throughout his life, Mahavira also taught many sermons to his pupils. And on the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are some motivational thoughts of Lord Mahavira:

1. Anger begets more anger, and forgiveness and love lead to more forgiveness and love.

2. Attachment and aversion are the root cause of karma, and karma originates from infatuation. Karma is the root cause of birth and death, and these are said to be the source of misery. None can escape the effect of their own past karma.

3. Live and allow others to live; hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings.

4. Start the practice of self-control with some penance; begin with fasting.

5. The most important principle of the environment is that you are not the only element.

6. If you want to cultivate a habit, do it without any reservation, till it is firmly established. Until it is so confirmed, until it becomes a part of your character, let there be no exception, no relaxation of effort.

7. By sincerity, a man gains physical, mental and linguistic straightforwardness, and harmonious tendency; that is, congruence of speech and action.

8. All souls are equal and alike and have the similar nature and qualities.

9. One who neglects or disregards the existence of earth, air, fire, water and vegetation disregards his own existence which is entwined with them.

10. If one undertakes retrospection of the day’s events, one must do it regularly at the appointed hour, not fitfully, not doing it today, neglecting to do it tomorrow and the day after and then taking it up again on the fourth day. Such irregular practice is not conducive to the confirmation of the habit of retrospection.

