Motivational Quotes That Prove Families Matter

The ‘International Day of Families’ is celebrated on May 15, every year with the aimof asserting the importance attached to families. The day is observed annuallytopromote the importance of a healthy and well-balanced family. The theme of International Day of Families 2021 is Families and New Technologies. The United Nations (UN) in its statement has said that the observance of this day in 2021 focuses on the impacts of new technologies on the well-being of families and “follows-up on the theme of the 59th session of the Commission for Social Development.

Family is one of the most important thing in our lives. On this day, here are some inspiring quotes that prove families matter:

1. To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there – Barbara Bush

2. Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten — David Ogden Stiers

3. It’s all about the quality of life and finding a happy balance between work and friends and family – Philip Green

4. In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony – FriedrichNietzsche

5. A happy family is but an earlier heaven— George Bernard Shaw

6. Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family– Anthony Brandt

7. The family is the first essential cell of human society – Pope John XXIII

8. Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness – John C. Maxwell

9. Family is not an important thing. It’s everything – Michael J. Fox

10. My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me – Michael Imperioli

11. When trouble comes, it’s your family that supports you – Guy Lafleur

12. Nothing is better than going home to family and eating good food and relaxing– Irina Shayk

