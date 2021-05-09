Mother’s Day 2021: Inspiring Quotes About Moms

Like every year, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on the second Sunday of May. A mother’s love for her children always remains unconditional and she stands by our side like a strong pillar. Mothers are the idol of selfless love and they make every effort to make our lives better and make us into good human beings.

This year, we will mark the celebrations for Mother’s Day on May 9. On this special day, we have a chance to thank our mothers for everything they do and express our love and gratitude to them. Wish your mother with some of these quotes for the special day.

A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s – Princess Diana

Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob. — Leroy Brownlow

It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful? — Mahatma Gandhi

God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers – Rudyard Kipling

To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. — Maya Angelou

The most beautiful word on the lips of mankind is the word ‘Mother’, and the most beautiful call is the call of ‘My Mother – Kahlil Gibran

Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children — Maxim Grosky

We are born of love; love is our mother. — Rumi

Mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled. — Emily Dickinson

All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother — Abraham Lincoln

Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face — George Eliot

Motherhood: All love begins and ends there – Robert Browning

All I am I owe to my mother – George Washington

