Months After Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘BJP Vaccine’ Remark, Father Mulayam Singh Gets Jabbed

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday, June 7, received a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party’s official Twitter handle posted a picture of the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister getting the vaccine, however, the post did not clarify whether this was his first dose or second.

Interestingly, Mulayam’s son and current president of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, had earlier declared to not get jabbed, and termed the Covid shot a “BJP vaccine”.

So much so that Akhilesh has still not received his doses against Covid-19. During a press conference in January 2021, ahead of the national vaccination program, the SP chief said he could not trust the vaccine under the ruling BJP government, but claimed when his party will come to power, free vaccines will be given to everyone.

His remarks were criticised by the BJP which said the former UP chief minister was keeping politics above the country.

Now when his father has got himself inoculated, the BJP has hoped that Akhilesh, too, will receive the shot.

Akhilesh’s opposition to the vaccine had weakened during the second wave of Covid-19 which ravaged Uttar Pradesh. The 47-year-old has now been urging people to get themselves vaccinated, though he is still advocating for free vaccines to all.

The SP chief is also sharpening his attacks on the Yogi Adityanath government ahead of the next year’s assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, Akhilesh questioned both the State and Central governments over their handling of the second Covid-19 wave. He said had Modi and Yogi focussed on providing life-saving medical supplies to patients rather than indulging in “fake” praises of each other, then thousands of lives could have been saved.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are expected to take place in February-March next year, and the SP chief is upbeat by the favourable results of the recently concluded panchayat polls.

