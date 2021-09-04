Money Heist Season 5 Full Episodes Leaked Online on Tamilrockers

The much-awaited Money Heist Part 5 was released on Netflix on Friday (September 3). The crime-thriller, which began in 2017, will now end with a final fifth season. According to the makers, the fifth season is divided into two parts. The remaining five episodes of the show will debut on December 3 on the streamer.

But unfortunately, the new season has been leaked by Tamilrockers, a piracy website that has been bothering film and television studios for years now. The episodes are also available on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies and other pirated versions of the series in HD are available.

Money Heist follows two heists pulled off by a ragtag group of thieves dressed in red jumpsuits and a Salvador Dali mask, led by Alvaro Morte’s Professor — one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist is directed by Jesus Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Alex Rodrigo, and produced by Vancouver Media.

The series also stars Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belen Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, and Rodrigo de la Serna.

As far as Tamilrockersis concerned, the website has been blocked on several occasions in the past, but their team reappears with a fresh domain name. Tamilrockers has released big films within a few hours of their theatrical releases in the past.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here