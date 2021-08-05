Mona Singh Poses with Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao in BTS Pictures from Laal Singh Chaddha

Mona Singh took to Instagram to share a video, which has behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha. Mona is seen posing with former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in the pictures. Along with the video, she announced that she has wrapped her schedule for the film.

“And it’s a wrap on ‘Laalsinghchadha’ for me ,goodbyes aren’t easy specially when you’ve had such an amazing and magical experience. Thank u team #laalsinghchaddha for so much love,” the actress wrote alongside the video on the photo-video sharing platform.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role along with Aaamir. Mona has previously shared the screen with the actors in 3 Idiots.

Earlier in an interaction with Zoom, Mona had said, “We (Kareena and I) didn’t have any scenes together and honestly I don’t want to give away what I have done in the movie. I can’t talk about it much right now. But yes, we did spend time together, we chilled together and we talked…”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump. The film also marks Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.

