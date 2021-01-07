Mom-to-be Pearle Maaney Says Motherhood Will Not Change Her Film Choices

Ludo actress Pearle Maaney, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Srinish Aravind talked about motherhood and how it will not effect her film choices. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Pearle said that she is preparing herself to juggle every responsibility.

Talking to the publication Pearle said, “I hope directors would consider me an actor and not a married woman or a mother, and work with me for my talent. In Kerala, most of the top actress are married and have children. But that didn’t affect their performance or choices. As a performer, I should be offered roles that would bring out the best in me.”

Pearle also said motherhood is the best feeling in the world and she is looking forward to learn a lot of things from a different perspective. She added that her child will remind her of who she is.

The actress will be next seen in a Tamil film, but has also been offered many roles in Bollywood projects and web-shows. She said, “I can’t talk about them right now. But the good thing is when I informed them that I’m pregnant they said that they are ready to wait. I think once you work with dada (Anurag Basu in Ludo) many more doors open for you.”

Pearle announced her pregnancy in late August 2020. She is due in March. She is married to actor Srinish Aravind since 2019.