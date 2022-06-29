Mom-to-Be Alia Drops Unseen Wedding Pic With Ranbir; Sidharth-Kiara Likely To Share Screen Again

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor on Monday and since then wishes have been pouring in. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram Story section to share an unseen photo from her wedding to thank her fans. In the photo, which is from their wedding festivities, Alia and Ranbir can be seen sitting beside each other with folded hands. Sharing the picture, Alia thanked fans for sending wishes and wrote, “It truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings!”

ALSO READ: Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pic From Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor to Thank Fans for Their Wishes

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in Shershaah was adored by all and now if reports are to be believed, the actors will be reuniting for another film. A report by IndiaToday.in states that the two actors are in talks for a romantic film. According to a source quoted by the publication, “Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.” However, there is no official confirmation so far.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani in Talks for a Romantic Film After Shershaah

Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has opened to positive reviews. However, the film is not managing to do great business at the box office. The film’s box collection took a huge dip on Monday as it saw a decline of 48.06 percent. On its first Monday, the film managed to earn Rs 4.82 crore only. With this, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 41.75 crore so far.

ALSO READ: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 4: Varun Dhawan Film Sees Huge Dip on Monday, Earns Rs 4.82 Cr

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently met with Bollywood star Aamir Khan. On Tuesday, Upasana took to Instagram and shared a picture of the trio. In the picture, Upasana held their pet dog while Aamir and Ram smiled at the camera. In the same post, Upasana also shared a picture of the night Salman visited the family. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Upasana wrote, “Our darling Rhyme is getting too much love. Thoroughly enjoyed both evenings.” Commenting on the post, Pooja wrote, “Thank you for all the yummy food and hospitality.”

ALSO READ: After Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Meets Ram Charan In Hyderabad; Spends Time With RRR Star At His Home

BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon recently opened up about his plans for the future and revealed that he wants to do something in the space of art. The rapper sat down to talk about his love for art in a podcast when he revealed that he hopes to open a space where he could showcase his art collection while a small cafe is set up on the premise. The rapper also shed light on his hopes for his 30s. RM is currently 29 years old (Korean age).

ALSO READ: RM Wants to Co-exist as BTS Leader and Kim Namjoon in His 30s; Reveals He Wants to Open Art Cafe

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.