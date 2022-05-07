Mohabattein Actor Kim Sharma and Leander Paes Opting for A Court Marriage?

It has been quite some time since Mohabattein actress Kim Sharma and Tennis star Leander Paes began to date. Last year before the new year, the two also met their respective families. Now, it looks like Kim and Leander are ready to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot!

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the couple would be opting for a court marriage. In fact, the discussion was taken forward by the parents of the lovebirds. The report mentions that the parents of both Kim and Leander recently met at the former’s Bandra residence and decided to talk about the wedding and take things forward. However, there has been no confirmation of the same yet.

The report also mentions that Kim and Leander’s parents had met each other in December last year in Kolkata. They celebrated New Year’s together as well.

Kim and Leander recently celebrated a year of togetherness in March. Kim also posted their photos and videos together and captioned the post as, “Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learning. Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits – Mich.” Leander too posted pictures and videos with the caption, “Happy Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding through life’s learnings together every day. You had me at Hello!”

Kim and Leander had made their relationship Instagram official last year in September, when they started posting pictures together. And then, they started setting major couple goals with their pictures together. They would often be spotted at events, and also kept fans updated with pictures taken during their vacays.

Kim Sharma had earlier been dating Harshvardhan Rane. The two broke up, after which Kim found love in Leander. Now, we can not wait to see the couple be happily married!

