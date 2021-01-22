Model, Who was Declared Most Beautiful Face in 2020, Opens Up About Online Harassment

The ‘most beautiful girl in the world’ has opened up about what it feels like when a person is given such a title. Yael Shelbia, an Israeli model and actress, was declared the most beautiful woman of the year in 2020 by TC Candler’s annual 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year list. However, as rewarding as it may sound Yael did face some online hatred.

In an interview with The Sun, the 19-year-old model said that since she won the title, she has received a large amount of support, love and messages. She also mentioned that there were a lot of messages ‘that weren’t the nicest.’ The hateful messages were saying the normal things that haters say, nothing worth any attention, Yael told The Sun.

Yael also told the tabloid that she was not aware that she was being considered for this title until it was finally announced earlier this week.

The announcement also brought her over 2,00,000 new followers on Instagram which she was not expecting. Yael now has 1.2 million followers on the social media platform. Talking about her definition of beauty, Yael told The Sun that what makes a person beautiful is their kindness and humility. She further said that when a person is good, it is really shown in their eyes and eyes never lie.

According to TC Candler, the list of World’s Most Beautiful Faces is unlike most other annual beauty rankings since it is not a popularity contest and not country specific. The website describes the list as an attempt to inform and broaden public opinion instead of just showing what is conventional. TC Candler’s list includes superstars and new stars, global sensations and relatively unknowns faces. The list is created by independent critics who are a diverse group of nearly 20 people living in various parts of the world.