Mobile court fined in Sapahar

Nayan Babu, Naogaon: The owners of four sawmills have been fined Rs 40,000 by a mobile court for obstructing the road by throwing wood on both sides of Sapahar Road in Naogaon. The mobile court was conducted by Executive Magistrate and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kalyan Chowdhury. A smart team of police including Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tarequr Rahman Sarkar was present at the time.

It is learned that the sawmills located at Jaipur on the Sapahar-Nishchintpur road near the Upazila Sadar have been obstructing that important place for a long time. When the news about this was published in various media recently, it came to the notice of the local administration.

Following this, a mobile court was conducted at 11:30 am on Wednesday (March 10) and a fine of Rs 40,000 was collected from four sawmills. The owners of the remaining sawmills reportedly fled their businesses after sensing the presence of a mobile court.

Executive Magistrate and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kalyan Chowdhury said the activities of the mobile court would continue.