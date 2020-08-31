Mithoon on Creating the Soundtrack of Khuda Hafiz During Lockdown

Composer-lyricist Mithoon’s musical score for recently released film Khuda Hafiz promises to enthrall music enthusiasts with classic contributions from stellar artistes such as Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik, Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur.

Mithoon, who is credited for the creation of the entire soundtrack of the film during the lockdown, said, “We had not worked like this before so it was challenging. Composing music in itself is a work of dedication. Human interaction is an important aspect of composing, we do rehearsals. That was not possible during the lockdown. Initially, I was skeptical but then using technology and adapting to the circumstance, but we did it with trial and error. It was time consuming, lengthy and draining but when I see the result of it, I feel it was completely worth it.”

On equation with the singers, he said, “Being the composer of the song I have a very clear vision of what I want and how I want. That is why I have chosen particular singers. I know they can do complete justice to my song. And the choice is the part of the vision. When my choices are so accurate and based on creative decision, everything just falls in place. I am glad that they have that kind of trust in my work that they work in sync with me and help in getting positive result.”

“I have pursued music very sincerely. Each day I have worked on giving my best whether it was the music of Anwar 14-15 years back or Kabir Singh last year or now Khuda Hafiz. I always try to put out quality music and I think that is why listeners give me that kind of appreciation and honor,” he concluded.

Khuda Haafiz is an action-thriller backdropped on the 2008 recession. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi and Aahana Kumra. Directed by Faruk Kabir, Khuda Hafiz premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 14.