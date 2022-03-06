Mithali Raj becomes third cricketer to play in six ODI World Cups | Cricket News

MOUNT MAUNGANUI (New Zealand): India’s ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday became the third cricketer (men’s and women’s) to play in six ODI World Cups.
She achieved the feat when India took the field against Pakistan in the Women’s World Cup here in Mount Maunganui.
Mithali is the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad to play in six ODI World Cups.
With this, she has also become the first women’s cricketer to play in six ODI World Cups. Mithali made her World Cup debut in 2000.
Heading into the World Cup, India won both its warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.
