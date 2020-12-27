Missed Period? And You are Certain that You are Not Pregnant, Look at Five Probable Causes

If you aren’t expecting yet find your period delayed or amiss, there could be multiple reasons for this. Experiencing a delay in period over a prolonged period of time can be very disturbing.

What could be the probable causes of a missing period other than pregnancy?

Come let’s check it out.

1. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) –

These two conditions have become very common these days. Most women are being plagued by PCOD or PCOS. Due to the formation of cysts on the ovary, ovulation gets hindered. So you can miss period due to the onset of either of these two conditions.

2. Thyroid- Hormonal imbalance can lead to irregularity in period. Be it hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, the menstrual cycle gets disturbed by the onset of either of these conditions. Get your blood tests done to determine the thyroid levels and switch to medication under doctor’s advice only.

3. i. Stress, eating disorder and loss of sleep: Lifestyle issues such as not sleeping on time or being sleep deprived, eating junk food, being under a lot of stress can easily interfere with the menstrual cycle. Our body functions fail to synchronize with constant lifestyle changes and lead to delays in period.

Eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia definitely upset menstrual cycle.

ii. Medication: Intake of birth control medication can also trigger the hormonal problem and cause a missed period.

iii. Anemia: Low haemoglobin could be another reason behind the delay in period.

4. Overweight and underweight – Gaining weight or being obese causes as much turmoil to the bodily functions as significant weight loss. Hormonal secretions get disrupted due to the existence of either of the situations, thereby leading to missed periods.

5.Perimenopause:

Irregularities in period can begin to manifest 10 to 15 years before menopause due to the fluctuation of estrogen levels. This can heavily meddle with women’s menstrual cycle causing a delay in period.

It is always advisable to check with your doctor and get a proper diagnosis before concluding anything. Get a thorough check-up done to avoid any confusion and stay healthy.