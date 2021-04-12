Miraj Hossain, the founder & CEO of BAE Innovations, DeliverBAE

Miraj Hossain is the founder & CEO of BAE Innovations, DeliverBAE and founding board member of BAE Engineering solutions. He is an innovative and a successful business man at this younger age.

Miraj Hossain was born and brought up in Abu Dhabi. He completed his undergraduate in Computer Science with a double minor in business and economics from University of Windsor. He always believed that “in every crisis there is an opportunity “. He thought of moving the traditional business to online. With this motive he started to build his company BAE innovations and DeliverBAE.

The main inspiration of Miraj Hossain is his father. He always motivated him to do business. Among his celebrity ideals one is steve jobs.As Steve jobs has always had vision to create something and he did that encouraged him. Another one is Elon musk who always kept resilience. He always believed being resilient is very important.

Miraj hossain researched many of online shops but he noticed one thing that there is no such online shops Where you can buy anything that is found in local stores, pharmacy, toiletries etc. So it would be a new innovation if he worked on this. He kept looking for more. He Himself worked as a delivery boy to know how the company runs. He planned all his steps and how he can move forward. He delivered things as well as dig into too deep to find out how the system works. He noted down various obstacles while working on Field and worked hard to organise things properly. He sorted out about every ways which is more effective, easy and cost efficient.

As Miraj hossain had experience of working with sales, e-commerce and business he had knowledge to proceed further. He knew about marketing, branding as well as delivery management. To sum up he used all his past experience to his new vision to make it come true. He knew that “if you want something you will get it”. He always moved forward despite having many obstacles.He went to local stores and pharmacies among his community asking for partnership. He got many rejections as well as many acceptance and support from the community.

The next step was to develop the app.His idea was noticed by Adam castle and he supported him so much. One of his friend was his investors and that helped a lot. One of the biggest mistakes he did in his journey was he outsourced app development that hampered the entire process. Though he overcame that, he always kept patience. He suggests having an in -house team. He approached his friends about the idea and many of them was willing to work on it. One of his friends, Mehedi, was not willing to work for this project but later on he convinced him. Miraj Hossain says it is very important to convey a message to your teammates. His friend mehedi was very good at coding. He worked day and night without any break for this project. With the efforts of every team mate they were able to develop their app. They have to always work and look for what will be the most convenient for the customers. They always ensure good service and all other facilities . Miraj Hosain and his team won tech startup award.This technology is helping to solve world’s toughest challenges during the pandemic by moving the business to online.

Meher Naz Mourin

YSSE, intern