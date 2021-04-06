Mira Kapoor Sizzles in Swimsuit, See Pic

If you’ve been on the lookout for an impactful swimsuit, Mira Rajput Kapoor’s printed ensemble may be just what you need for your next getaway. Mira has shared a perfect holiday picture with her Instagram community and there is nothing not to love about the look. She is serving the inspiration you need with her stunning resort-ready outfit. For the new pic, Mira picked a printed swimsuit and layered it with a chic cape. Her sheer overlay featured gold embellishment which elevated her overall ensemble. Her one-shoulder monokini came with a dreamy bow on her shoulder.

To complete her beachy look, she picked chunky gold hoops and oversized sunnies. Mira Rajput Kapoor styled her look with multi-strap sandals decorated with pearls. She tied her tresses in a high ponytail to let the spotlight be on the red tint on her lips. The caption of her post reveals that she posed for this photoshoot all ready to take a dip in the pool. The mom-of-two shows you how to give an outfit a beach-appropriate update. If you’re bookmarking looks for the future or mentally packing for your next vacation, Mira’s mix-and-match outfit is one you must add to your Pinterest board.

On Sunday, Shahid Kapoor also set the gram on fire with a picture of himself chilling in the pool. The actor shared a photo taken against a setting sun where he can be seen wearing sunshades while taking a dip. On the photo, Raj and DK commented asking where the beautiful place is.

Mira and Shahid marked the festival of Holi a few days ago with adorable pictures. They posted cute, colour-smeared pictures with each other.

While sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Happy Holi! This time I got the real SK