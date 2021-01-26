Mira Kapoor, Mini Mathur Root for Social Media as Awareness Tool

Mira Kapoor, Mini Mathur and Kusha Kapila joined Network18’s initiative Mission Paani Waterthon to spread awareness about the looming water crisis and how the world has to be prepared to deal with it. They shared how they conserve water in their daily lives and stressed upon using social media as a tool for spreading awareness about water conservation.

About making children realise the importance of water conservation, Mini said, “My kids study at school and are as aware as I am about how to conserve water. Whether its turning off tap water while brushing teeth or turning off bath water, they do their bit in saving water. At the same time, we must prep our children for a life where they will not have as much water in the future.”

Mira added to this, “I feel not wasting water is important. When it comes to sanitisation, we must make sure that our toilets are clean, water taps are off and cleanliness is maintained so that mosquitoes do not breed. I would like to support organisations that look into building toilets for women.”

Questioned about the conversation about water conservation on social media, Kusha said, “I feel extremely sad to inform that I myself have not done enough to raise this cause. Social media is a big tool. Now when we are recovering from corona, we can have a curriculum on conservation of water on social media. This is the time people should take this up and more and more people can be encouraged.”

Sharing some tips to save water, Kusha said, “I make sure taps are not open while I brush teeth. I also save filter water and use it for watering plants.”

On water conservation tips, Mini said, ” We can put tap censors to control water flow. I send links to people on social media from where to buy this stuff from. We can set water meters at our home to raise awareness about water consumption.”

Mira said that she will use her social media influence to further the good cause of water conservation. “I will support Water Aid that looks into water conservation. I will list 4-5 steps to conserve water on my social media profile. We use RO waste water to water our plants at home. We also need to limit the use of recreational water like water pistols for kids. I will share all this and more with people who follow me on social media.”

Mini added to this, “We need to look into how we can raise awareness within our own municipality for water harvesting. We also need to emphasize on lower buying habits, reuse and repurposing of clothes to save water.” She said, “I repeat outfits all the time.” Kusha further added, “I have not bought outfits in 2020.”