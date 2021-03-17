Mira Kapoor Aces Plank in Style, Family and Fans Praise Her

Mira Kapoor, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is quite active on Instagram. The newly turned social media influencer recently shared a fitness photo on her Instagram handle this Tuesday, March 16. Mira’s photo of herself holding a plank pose is creating a great buzz amongst fans, family, and Bollywood celebs.

Dressed in an all-black gym outfit, Mira nailed the plank perfectly. The frame setting of the photo takes it to another level. Amid the green trees and a rooftop setting, Mira is seen acing the plank. From the look of it, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that Mira definitely knows how to keep herself fit. Her Instagram profile is proof of her fitness regime.

Her ‘plank on the rooftop’ photo has received quite a lot of praises. Captioned as “Strong is the new”, the diva’s plank didn’t go unnoticed by her brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter,who called her a “Bossss”.Anita Hassanandani also commented on the photo with a fire emoji.

Mira, who was recently seen enjoying her best friend’s wedding, looked glamorous and ravishing in her attires. She even shared a highlight video of the wedding.

Post the wedding season, it seems like Mira’s vacation is over and she is back to burning the holiday calories. She even shared a story on her profile, showing off her workout location. The rooftop looks like a perfect place to relax and workout. Mira’s love for fitness is evident from the fact that she is often spotted hitting the gym with husband Shahid. The beauty keeps challenging Shahid with fitness workouts. She recently did a gravity challenge with the actor, who performed it like a pro.

She is often seen sharing promotional content for various brands that portray the importance of leading a good life. Surely, she knows the worth of eating well and ensures she maintains a healthy lifestyle.