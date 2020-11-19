Minister Group Rajshahi unveiled Its Jersey

[Dhaka, 19 November 2020] Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is going to be held for the first time this year and Minister Group Rajshahi has unveiled the jersey for the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The jersey was unveiled at the Minister’s head office in Gulshan on Thursday.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Minister Group Rajshahi’s team and Minister MyOne Group Chairman and FBCCI Director MA Razzak Khan Raj, team head coach Mr. Sarwar Imran, team manager former cricketer Hannan Sarkar and team players. Mohammad Saifuddin, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Roni Talukder, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali are in the team of Minister Group Rajshahi, Rakibul Hasan Sr., Mukidul Islam Mugdha and Sanzamul Islam.

MA Razzak Khan Raj, Chairman, Minister Group Rajshahi Team and Minister MyOne Group and Director, FBCCI said, “We have tried to build a resourceful team with well-performing players. On the opening day, our first match is against Beximco Group Dhaka on 24th November. We want to give a good completion to every team. Nazmul Hossain Shanto has been elected as the captain of our team. We hope that he will be able to lead the Minister Group Rajshahi team effectively and efficiently.”

Team Manager Hannar Sarkar said, “Thanks to Minister for being by our side and for taking this initiative and helping us to prepare for the big tournament which is ahead of us. Also, thanks to our coach Sarwar Sir because our Minister Group Rajshahi team has been formed through a lot of planning before the player draft. All-round performance is very important in T20, and that is what our team has been built with. I believe this team will play good cricket.”

Also, Minister Group Rajshahi Captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto said, “First of all, I would like to thank the Minister Group and team officials for forming a consistent team with a young and experienced player.” We want to play well in every match and move on to the title.”

Nazmul Hossain Shanto was announced as the captain of Minister Group Rajshahi at the unveiling ceremony.

Minister Group Rajshahi will face Beximco Dhaka in the opening match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 on November 24.