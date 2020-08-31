Mindfulness: Will Ending Life Solve Any Problem At All?

He said, “If your phone would not have come, we would not have been able to talk in this life.”

I believe in Telepathy. I tried several times to talk to him, but couldn’t. At last we had a long talk at Wednesday night. My dear friend is having difficult time due to the coronavirus pandemic. We have agreed to walk together on the path of hope. I am writing all this personal things to understand how big the threat has grown.

I would request you all to talk continuously to your near ones. Have frequent communication with them. Just try to listen them instead of explaining them. I am trying this with very limited resources. And I thank you for your support. Journey of Mindfulness depends on this support.

I am feeling satisfied while writing this one among more than 75 editions of Mindfulness. Many readers have told me that this column has helped them. But, yesterday’s experience was new to me because for the first time someone accepted that he was about to end his life. Then a long talk made him rethink.

Amid long discussions on stories related to faith, the biggest challenge was to persuade my friend to live. I don’t have words to express for the love I have received from you during this journey. At this moment, I would like to just say that flowers bloom alone but its fragrance spread everywhere. We should face the struggle in life like that.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54