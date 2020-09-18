Mindfulness: Whatever Happened To The Old Style Of Money Saving

Once earthquake shook a Jain Ashram. It calmed down within few moments but some huts had collapsed. One of the residents came forward and told fellow people, “Today you might have opportunity to see how a true Jain seeker remains undisturbed even in the crisis. You might have seen that everyone was terrified, but I didn’t lose my control. I was just observing everything silently as we are taught.”

He added, “I simply thought what I should do for security of others. I took all the terrified people into the kitchen which is the strongest building. It has rare chances of collapsing. I accept during that time, I was in a little stress, so I took one glass of water.”

While the seeker was saying this, his mentor came out and started laughing. Then the seeker asked him, “Did I do anything wrong?”

The mentor replied, “You drank vinegar in place of water!”

We show that we do not have any restlessness during crisis but we drink vinegar instead of water. Being nervous is quite natural. However, we can ensure that the nervousness doesn’t go deep inside.

Last time when the world faced the economic crisis, Indian families faced it strongly. In the supervision of elders, savings of family saved everyone. But within a decade, our society has become more debt dominant than saving dominant. Everything is on EMI. How can a person be happy if 80 percent of salary is going to pay EMI!

A green tree never stands with the support of leaves. Its power lies in the roots. We tried to go against the Indian style of savings and tried to make a fruitful tree through debts. The result is not hard to understand.

Life gets pace through the choices not the facilities.

Write to us:

dayashankarmishra2015@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/dayashankarmi

https://www.facebook.com/dayashankar.mishra.54