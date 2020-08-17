Mindfulness: Understand Who You Really Are

Three things are important in life. Birth, love and Identity. Birth has no control, while love has no system in the society. Identification needs courage. That is why we have become alone.

After birth, it is up to us what we can learn about love, because there is no system of teaching love in our society. It is not taught in any school, college or university. On the contrary, the usual system works to cut it short.

Right from the beginning, we encourage our children to score more marks. We inspire them to compete with others. We don’t want them to lag behind in worldly affairs. It doesn’t matter if they don’t understand the true meaning of life, they should not lose the battle in the competitive world.

We regularly talk about love in this column. Today I would like to share a story about identity.

In the US, after the death of Abraham Lincoln, a play was planned on him. The actor chosen to play the role of Abraham Lincoln was asked to prepare for the play six months ago. It was important. The country was waiting for it. The actor’s family too was cooperating with him. He was constantly realised that he was Lincoln, in order to absorb the character.

Ultimately, the actor was lost so much in the character that he assumed himself as Abraham Lincoln. It was fine till the play. But later, his wife and children complained the director that the actor is not ready to accept that he is not Lincoln.

At last, he had to be taken to a psychiatrist. It took a lot of time for the psychiatrist to dismantle the character of Lincoln. He was lucky that he was convinced within few years that he is not Lincoln.

Most of us spend our life in assuming ourselves as someone else. To avoid imitating someone is important. We must prepare ourselves from inside that we don’t need anything from others. We can realise our own identity only when we start relishing our own path.

