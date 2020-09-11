Mindfulness: Tears are Not a Sign of Weakness

Tears don’t just reflect the pain, they represents compassion, love and bliss as well. Assuming tears as weakness means going far away from tenderness.

We often hear things like, ‘stop crying like girl’, ‘boys don’t cry’. Isn’t it strange that we are dragging the children’s mind away from the compassion and tenderness? Tears are the clouds in the sky of mind. Don’t associate them with just sorrow. Try to understand them with tenderness, compassion and innate nature.

Let me tell you about an incident. Long ago. In an auditorium, a sermon was going on. There was a huge crowd listening to him. His speech had such a magical influence that people became emotional and started crying. At the end of the speech, a few people came to meet the saint.

A young man asked him, “During the sermon, many people were crying. Is that the influence of your voice or the weak mind of listeners?”

The sage replied, “I can’t say about those who were weeping, but it seems that you have a harsh mind. Those who weep they have comparatively much more love, compassion and bliss.’’

Tears are mark of tenderness. If men start crying, then the earth might be saved from several wars.

Men need to cry. Their eyes must have compassion and kindness.

