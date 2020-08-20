Mindfulness: Separation is Not the End of Relationship

Our true test happens in difficult times. These days, we encounter situations where two people find it difficult to live with each other. In such situations, people are opting to end life, though they have the option to leave the relationship and move on.

If it is not possible to live in any relationship, option to get out of it should be chosen. No need to trouble the life. This happens with spouse, parents, siblings and even friends.

Mutual faith gets weakened. If the relations have gone beyond control due to weak faith, getting out of such relationships should be opted without hesitation.

The complex Indian society and its male domination make it difficult for girls and women to get out of such situations easily. But it is not impossible for them. I have witnessed it several times in my life, where men didn’t initiate the conversation.

We are so orthodox that we are ready to suffocate in a relationship, but we (men or women) do not want to thread the new path. I am not emphasising on separation, I just want to give you a faith that life is full of possibilities. Try to understand this. Don’t make the life slave of relations.

Becoming a life partner doesn’t mean that it is not possible to separate. While you’re together, spread the fragrance. On separation, do it like fellow travelers who chose their own paths.

