Mindfulness: It’s the Perspective That Matters

Once a man asked Kabir, “Who is the best person of this village?” The answer was, “The one who lives in your neighbourhood.” The man replied, “I never paid any attention to him. He is a very simple man. He is always lost in his fun.”

The man didn’t say anything wrong. We never pay any attention to simple people. We always pay attention to only those who make a buzz. The man’s neighbour used to live in a different world. When he met him, he found a person with unique glow. He told Kabir, “This man is my teacher now, I will always worship him.”

Then the man asked Kabir, “One more question. Who is the worst man of this village?” Kabir calmly replied, “The same neighbour.”

Kabir explained, “What should I do! Yesterday, when you asked about the best man, your neighbour was in good mood at that time. He was filled with love, but today, he was just opposite. Mind changes every moment, may be tomorrow your neighbour may come back in good mood. The present moment is only for now.”

We suffer the most damage in deciding good and bad, because we make the notions according to them. We contaminate our own mind while keeping negative thoughts about others.

The garbage in the house naturally stinks. Mind too gets upset by the garbage. We should try not to become like those we talk about. Don’t make love, compassion, affection and forgiveness difficult to comply to. Use them as much as possible.

