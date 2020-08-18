Mindfulness: Bad Decisions Can Remain for Lifetime

When lord Krishna asked Duryodhana to choose between him and his army, he didn’t think what he wanted. He thought that Arjun would ask for the army, so he went first. We all know how that decision turned out to be for Duryodhana.

The question is not why Duryodhan chose the army, but what would we do if we are in his place? Our life is defined by the choices we make.

When Krishana went to Hastinapur as the messenger of peace, he opted to accept the invitation of Vidur for dinner and refused the invitation of Duryodhana. When Duryodhana got angry, Krishna, “You do not have love for me, or else you would have fought for me.”

Just imagine, Had Duryodhana sought unarmed Krishna, the story of the Mahabharata would have been different!

A person doesn’t commit mistake in love. It happens due to the lack of love. We want to show love, but only for our advantage. Result of such love is same as what happened to Duryodhana.

Hence, we must be alert while choosing. There is no place for conditions in love. Krishna does everything for Panadavas, he even breaks his vow. On the other hand the generals of Kauravas do not have love for Duryodhana. They just lock themselves in their own vows.

Love takes care of mind, life and lifestyle.

