Mindfulness: Avoid Finding Fault In Others

Finding faults in others creates a kind of emptiness. Our mind is like a well. The water in it comes from inside. If there is lack of water, well is not filled from outside. It is to be cleaned by delving deep. We also need to look inside as most of our problems comes from within.

Let me tell you a story. A family had only one son. His anger had become the part of his nature. This usually happens with the only child in the family. Children are controlled by the parents in childhood, but as they grow up, they learn to control parents.

When the son was grown up. His parents thought that marriage may change his behaviour. It is strange that the parents who couldn’t change their children in 20-25 years, think that new family member will change their child’s behaviour.

However, the bride too was the only child of her parents. She also had a stubborn and angry nature. Her parents too thought that marriage will change her. So both families met and the two got married.

After marriage, when they were opening gifts, the husband said, “Wait, let me bring the knife.”

The wife Said, “This gift will open with a pair of scissors.”

Argument heated up and no one was ready to back down. And it kept happening for the rest of their lives.

The solution to our emptiness lies in thinking critically. We have so many issues to fight on that the love gets lost.

