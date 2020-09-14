Mindfulness: Are You Worried About What Hasn’t Happened?

Mind is very powerful. If we do not handle it properly, it may entangle us in an unexpected whirlpool.

An experiment elaborates this point. A professor brought a closed bottle in a class and told the students, “This bottle contains ammonia gas. I am doing an experiment to find out how long does the gas take to reach to the last student of the class. I am going to open this bottle, moment you sense the smell of ammonia, just raise your hand.”

The professor opened the bottle and quickly put a handkerchief on his face. Within few seconds, students sitting in front row raised their hand. Then second row and third row students followed. After some minutes, whole class realised the smell. However, a few students said that they were unable to smell the ammonia properly, perhaps due to their ill health.

Then Professor sat on his chair and with a loud laugh, he declared that there was no ammonia in the bottle. He said, “The smell of ammonia lies in your mind.”

The results come according to the presumptions. It hardly takes time to convert a presumption into the result. That is why when relations begin to deteriorate, they continue to do so. We all put the efforts outside of our minds, while the presumptions lie inside.

You will be surprised to know that the people having real crisis are facing it with toughness. They have strong willpower and faith. But those who are about to face any crisis or feeling that the crisis is about to come, are more anxious or worried.

It this crisis period, I am communicating with three kinds of people. First, those who are seriously in trouble. Second are those who are somewhat affected. They haven’t lost their job, but have faced a salary cut. Third type includes people who haven’t face any problems but are sensing it’s about to come.

Most dangerous aspect is not the crisis which has come. It is how we approach the issue. What would happen if… What would I do if…

The lamp’s life is dedicated for light. It never gives up. Fight against Corona is like that of a lamp and storm. Face it with courage.

