Mindfulness: Are You a Victim of Comparison?

We prepare for the war even during peacetime. We don’t let our mind rest.

We impose worry on the calm, beautiful mind, which causes a change in the pattern of our thought process. It’s like sleepwalking as if we don’t have any control on our decisions.

Most of the flavours of our life have been taken away by the competition and strong willingness to get ahead in the game. We are leaving everything in a hurry. You see, needs can be fulfilled but what about greed!

Once a strange thing happened in a jam-packed court of a king. A sage came and asked for alms. Before the king could offer anything, the sage put a condition. He had a human skull with him as his alms bowl. He said, “I take alms form only that person who can fill this bowl.”

This made the king laugh. He said, “Do you really think that I do not have enough treasure to fill this skull?”

He instructed his minister to fill the skull with jewels. But when minister began to fill the jewels, the sage began to laugh. The skull could not be filled despite efforts.

The king fell into the feet of the sage and apologized. He humbly said, “I do not have anything which can be given to you.”

Then the sage replied, “You are still not understanding. To fill this skull, you must empty your own skull. First remove the ego, greed and arrogance filled in your mind.”

I do not know whether that bowl of the sage could be filled or not, but our mind is just like that. No matter how hard you try, it won’t be filled till we stop behaving like that king. Stop comparing yourself. Understand you own values. Get out of the delusion of comparison.

