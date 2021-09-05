Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh Evicted; Divya Agarwal Calls Shamita Shetty Dominating

The Sunday Ka Vaar ended on a shocking note as Karan Johar announced that there would be not one but two eliminations this week on Bigg Boss OTT. Connection Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh had to leave the house at the end of the fourth week. The show had begun with 13 contestants and they got eliminated following Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan. Divya Agarwal was also nominated along with them but she got saved once again.

Milind and Akshara were initially paired with Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal but later in the game, they changed their connection. Gaba is a music director and singer who became popular with the songs Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don’t Know and Yaar Mod Do with Guru Randhawa. He is a part of several popular songs like the title track of the film Welcome Back, Malamaal from Housefull 3, Jimmy Choo from FryDay and more. He made his acting debut with the Punjabi film Stupid 7.

Akshara on the other hand is a popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry and one of the highest-paid actresses and has featured in films like Satya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Sarkar Raj, and Maa Tujhe Salaam. She has also been a part of Hindi television shows such as Kaala Teeka, Porus and Service Wali Bahu. The actress was in the news for opening up about her split from Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. They were one of the most popular pairs both on-screen and off-screen.

Sunday ka Vaar did not fail to be entertaining as usual. The ‘janta’ asked questions to the contestants instead of giving them a report card and those questions led to a lot of heated arguments and debates and also a couple of funny moments. The episode also featured Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy as they had come to promote their upcoming series Candy. Ronit and Richa asked the contestants which sin suits best for which contestant and accordingly give that sin candy to them. The greed candy, jealousy candy, and ‘dhokebaaz’ candy was given to Divya, lazy candy to Gaba, anger candy to Pratik and Akshara, ‘ghamand’ candy and dominating to Shamita Shetty and manipulative candy to Neha.

While Shamita talked to her connection Raqesh Bapat about the candies she received from Nishant Bhat, she also broke into a fight with the latter. As a strong connection, Raqesh and Shamita later clear the air between them.

