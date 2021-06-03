Milkha Singh admitted to PGIMER ICU with dipping O2 levels | More sports News

CHANDIGARH: Athletics legend Milkha Singh was on Thursday admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital after his oxygen level started dropping. He is said to be stable now.
The 90-year-old was on Sunday discharged from the Fortis Hospital in Mohali in stable condition on the request of his family, and he continued to be in isolation and on oxygen support.
“Flying Sikh Milkha Singh has been admitted in ICU in Covid Hospital of PGIMER at 3.35 pm today due to dipping levels of oxygen,” the hospital said in a statement.
“He has been kept under observation and is stable now,” the statement added.
The duo’s son and legendary golfer Jeev Milkha Singh confirmed the development saying, “Yes, he is currently in the ICU Covid ward. Praying to God for their recovery.”
A four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion, Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection on May 19 from a house help at their Sector 8 residence. He was admitted to the Mohali hospital on May 24 after suffering from diarrhea and dehydration apart from less oxygen saturation level.
The Mohali hospital had earlier said that both Milkha and his 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur were being treated for Covid pneumonia. Kaur, a former Indian volleyball captain, is still in the ICU at the Mohali hospital with fluctuating oxygen requirement.
“Mrs Milkha Singh continues to be in ICU with fluctuating oxygen requirement,” read the medical bulletin on Nirmal Kaur on Thursday.
