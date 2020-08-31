Milind Soman Pens Loving Note to Wife Ankita Konwar on Her 29th Birthday, Shares Romantic Pics

Milind Soman has shared a loving note for wife Ankita Konwar to wish her on her 29th birthday. The actor and fitness promoter has also posted a couple of pictures from Ankita’s birthday celebrations with his family and friends.

One of the photos shows them striking a romantic pose with the Mumbai Bandra–Worli Sea Link in the background. They are also seen posing with the birthday cake in one picture as their family and friends join the couple in another photograph. Ankita looked absolutely gorgeous in a shimmery grey outfit with a floral tiara, while Milind complemented her in a denim shirt and trousers.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “Family time! Happy birthday to my sweetheart @ankita_earthy. It’s been a tough year in many ways but you made it wonderful, looking forward to the next, you make every experience and every moment sweeter … So proud that you ran your 29km for 29 years so comfortably this morning! #love #family #birthdays #life.”

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar got married in 2018, and their union raised many people’s eyebrows, mostly because of the age gap between the two. Last week, Ankita had penned a lengthy note on Instagram, talking about the time when the Internet obsessed over her age difference with the 54-year-old actor-model.

Ankita’s post was accompanied by a selfie, which she described, writing, “Throwback to a time when people decided I was 16 (or 18 at times, depending on their mood) and brewed all kinds of crazy stories around me and my then-boyfriend/now-husband. Some even went up to say that I must have been 12 when he met me since they ‘heard from somewhere’ that we have been together for four years already.”