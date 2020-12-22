Milind Soman has a New Push-ups Variations and Netizens Can’t Keep Calm

Milind Soman, Bollywood actor and the supermodel, is truly an inspiration for his fans to stay fit. Milind is a health and fitness enthusiast and is quite vocal about physical and mental health. He often inspires his fans and followers with his workout sessions and fitness routines as he keeps posting pictures and videos on his social media handle. Recently, he shared a clip of himself doing a push-ups variation, using a brick as a prop and doing push-ups with the alternate hands.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Try something new every day!! #feelitreelit #reels #pushupseveryday #fitindia”.

As soon as he dropped the clip, the netizens went gaga over it. Many of his fans dropped the fire emoji in the comment section, while some of them mentioned heart emojis.

Milind also shared another inspiring video of himself doing a headstand on Phalut, the second-highest peak of West Bengal, as he wished his fans Happy International Mountain Day. In the video, with a snow-covered Kanchenjunga behind him, the supermodel can be seen flaunting his well-built abs. The caption of the post reads, “Happy International Mountain Day !!! Phalut 12000ft #kanchenjunga.”

While his headstand left many awestruck, a user commented, “What’s the trick to do this? Been trying for a few days now and failing.” Another user commented, “You are amazing sir️.”

Recently, the actor shared a collage of his look from his first Hindi series Margarita in 1996 and his look in Metro Park, as throwback Thursday picture. In one of the pictures, while Milind looks quite young, in another, he looked older yet dashing. He captioned the picture as, “Suits!!! 1996 in my first Hindi series Margarita and 2020 in New Jersey for the series Metro Park.. Pedro and Arpit.”

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to grace his new avatar as a transgender in his upcoming series Paurashpur on Zee5.