Mika Singh Confirms He Is All Set To Get Married With ‘Swayamvar

It was earlier revealed that singer Mika Singh is all set to take part in Swayamwar with a reality show titled ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. However, the singer has now confirmed the news and has said that he is all set to tie the knot. As reported by Pinkvilla, Mika Singh has said that he is looking forward to starting a new chapter of his life with ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’.

“Over the years my songs have been a part of millions of weddings. I have sung solo and I have sung duets. Ab tak singing mein toh solo hi chalta hai lekin life mein ab duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apne ke saath hi aata hai!” (Till now solo continues in singing but want duet in life, as enjoyment is possible with our own people only),” Mika Singh said.

Meanwhile, as reported by ETimes, Mika is changing a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore to participate in the show. The report cites a source who claims, “When approached Mika Singh asking price is 50 crores for the participation in the show.”

The source further talked about the concept of the show and revealed, “The reality show will be similar to Swayamvar from the past. It is planned to go on air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that.”

For the unversed, it was earlier reported that Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti will stream on Star Bharat and is likely to go on-air in the coming months. It was also reported that controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is also likely to take part in it.

Mika Singh is not the first celebrity to have Swayamvar on national television. Prior to him, several celebrities such as Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Rajput, and Rahul Mahajan also performed their Swayamvar on television.

Mika Singh has sung several superhit songs including Aankh Marey (Simmba), Subha Hone Na De (Desi Boyz), Laila (Shootout at Wadala), Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag (Ginny Weds Sunny), and Pungi (Agent Vinod) among others.

