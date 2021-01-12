Messages to Send to Your Loved Ones on the Occasion

The auspicious occasion of Pongal will start from Thursday, January 14 and will go on till Sunday,January 17. The harvest festival is celebrated over a period of four days, majorly in the state of Tamil Nadu. A very important part of the festival is the consumption of a dish called the Pongal. This dish is made by boiling sweetened rice with lentils. Pongal in Tamil means ‘to boil’. The pious festival is celebrated as a mark of gratitude for the year’s harvest.

This year, there are chances that you and your loved ones may not be able to meet and greet each other on the happy occasion. Especially, in such times, it needs to be made sure that the spirit of the festival does not die. So, to make the festival special,here is a list of messages that you can send to your friends and family on Pongal 2021 through WhatsApp and SMS.

1. May this harvest festival fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!

2. On this bounteous occasion, may happiness come to you in all abundance. Happy and prosperous Pongal 2021 to you.

3. May you be blessed this Pongal with good health, success and happiness. Warm wishes on Pongal to you.

4. Sending your way the most fortunate warm wishes on the happy occasion of Pongal. May the days be filled with lots of happiness and fun.

5. My warm wishes to you and your family, with great devotion, fervour and gaiety. Happy Pongal!

6. Let us celebrate together with this auspicious decoration and beautiful kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal.

7. Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, May all your worries and fears diminish from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal

8. Hope this pongal marks the start of a harvest season which is happy and successful for you in every way and brings prosperity, good luck and moments to cherish.

9. Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hoping that it is joyous, and fills your life with sweetness. Have a wonderful Pongal.

10. Happy Pongal from me and mine to you and yours!