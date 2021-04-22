Messages, Images and WhatsApp Greetings to Celebrate Earth Day Amid Covid-19

Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22. The theme of the day this year is “Restore Our Earth”. The theme “examines natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems,” earthday.org said. By suggesting ways to restore and replenish the planet, the experts dismiss the idea that the two ways to address climate change are mitigation and adaption. A healthy Earth will help us to live a better life. It is not just an option or desire, but a necessity. Earth Day is celebrated by planting trees, picking up roadside trash, conducting various programs to motivate people to adopt ways for sustainable living.

To celebrate Earth Day, here are some images and quotes to share with your family and friends:

1. Save the earth, and the earth will save you. Happy Earth Day 2021.

2. We must express our gratitude to Mother Earth by taking care of it, protecting it and making it a healthier and greener place to live. Wishing you and your family Happy Earth Day.

3. Happy Earth day, dear. May you enjoy nature and appreciate its beauty every day.

4. It is our responsibility to handover Earth in a healthier form to our coming generation. Let us work together make it a better place. Happy Earth Day 2021.

5. The beauty of Earth lies in its simplicity and natural look…. Let us pledge to conserve its natural resources and protect it from degradation. Happy Earth Day.

6. On this occasion of earth day, let’s promise ourselves to treat the earth a little better every day.

7. On this day, let’s do our parts and make the earth greener and more liveable. Warm Wishes on Earth Day.

8. Let the trees grow freely as you do on this earth. Save the planet in whatever way you can. Happy Earth Day 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here