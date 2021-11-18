Memorial And Discussion Meeting of Anowara Press Club With The Late Three Journalists

Rajib Sharma, Chittagong Bureau: Late journalists were pioneers in building the ladder of journalism. Many of them have given immortality to their working life by maintaining professionalism. We have to follow the path shown to them.

This was stated by the members and well-wishers of Anwara Press Club at a meeting organized by Anwara Press Club at 11 am on Wednesday (November 17) at Golden Park Community Center in memory of the late three journalists Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Syed Ahsanul Huda and Syed Hossain.

Editor of Purba Bangla M Ali Hossain, SM Monir Chowdhury, MA Chhabur, SMR Mamun, Mohammad Jasim, Fauzul Azad Chowdhury and others spoke at the memorial meeting presided over by Saroj Ahmed, President of Anwara Press Club and conducted by Mozammel Haque.

Speaking on the occasion, Saroj Ahmed said that Anwara Press Club was established in 1981. This is not new. This press club has a history. Some selfish people among the journalists are trying to sort out their sugarcane by breaking the name of Anwara Press Club. Those who are taking advantage of the smuggling, yaba activities cycle, they are continuing secret activities by creating disruption in the press club. Being involved in various criminal activities. Journalists talk about people’s problems, development and possibilities. Journalists stand by people in times of danger. But if that is not the case then extortion by taking advantage of the danger of the people, joining hands with the smugglers and abandoning the policy ethics, no matter how big the newspaper he works for, they are not journalists; They are yellow journalists. Anwara is a paradise for drugs and smuggling. But there are so many journalists who do not make a news. I haven’t seen him write about smuggling. I have not seen them write about the development of Anwara. Because they have a hand in drug trafficking. They get their monthly money gift. City reporters had to write Anwara’s news. We want qualified journalists to come to the press club and talk.

MA Chhabur said, I have never seen so many journalists of Anwar holding a memorial service for the meritorious. I don’t see development. Just know how to organize by spreading branches among themselves. They Know how to group. People ask, how many Anwara Press Club! Today we are in question because of some miscreants among the journalists. We want a solution.

Speaking as the chief guest, M Ali Hossain said that Anwara Press Club is one. That was in 1981. Today, if someone forms a new organization with 7/8 people, it is not acceptable. People are being questioned because of these intrigues. Hopefully, Anwara’s journalists will solve all the problems and everyone will come to unity. Everyone will work for development unitedly.

Among others present at the meeting, Abdul Mannan, Md. Ali Azgar, SM Monir Chowdhury, MDH Raju, M Imran Bin Islam, Rajib Sharma, Saddam Hussein, Albin Md. Moinuddin Chowdhury, SM Mohiuddin, Md. Maruf Hossain, Forkan Uddin, Md. Jamal Uddin, Sushant Sheel, Sheikh Abdullah, Rupon Dutt, Arman Hossain, Prant Dey, Royal Shil, Tushar Sarkar, Sajib Das, Shri Kumar Dutt, Abdul Aziz, KM Abdullah Al Mahmud, Syedul Haque and others.