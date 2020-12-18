Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, makes surprise appearance on CNN

“They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation,” she said on the program.

Speaking on the CNN Heroes special, the Duchess noted that “in the face of this devastating reality, we … saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.”

“We saw the good in people, in our neighbors and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry,” she said.

For the past 14 years, CNN Heroes has honored everyday people committed to making the world a better place. Co-hosted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper and ABC’s Kelly Ripa, the annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute is usually broadcast in front of a live audience, but this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pre-taped.

Other celebrity presenters included comedians Jim Gaffigan and Patton Oswalt, actresses Angela Bassett and Gal Gadot and special guests Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chef José Andrés.