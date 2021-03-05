Meet Shorya Bhasin and Anirban Roy in Ep 8

The eighth episode of BYJU’S Young Genius will feature child prodigies–Shorya Bhasin (14) for excellence in the field of Robotics/AI/Coding and Anirban Roy (10) for his fantastic flute skills. Indian singer-actor Shaan and engineer Sonam Wangchuk will be seen mentoring the youngsters on the weekly show.

Shorya has inventions on his mind. He has made walking stick for the blind, wax paper boxes and UV killer among other things. He said that he is inspired by entrepreneur Elon Musk.

He said, “I have been working on four different videos to show people that engineering and science are not tough. Basically, these are small electronic projects for people to do at home.”

He added, “I have been working on a project to use water to power a car by electrolysis. The gas can be used in the engine of the car and when it is used up it doesn’t cause pollution, it turns back into vapors.”

The 14-year-old aspires to become an engineer and a software coder.

Shorya’s mother shared, “We never stopped him from doing anything that he wanted to do. Robotics is a little expensive line. When he has an idea, we help him get the products, try to find cheaper alternative. Also, we try to make sure that he gets enough time after studies to do this.”

The second prodigy to be featured on the show is Anirban Roy. He is one of the youngest in India to have received the prestigious Dr M S Subbulakshmi Fellowship in music by Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha.

Anirban wants to become a flutist. He said, “I am grateful to my father for helping me become what I am today.”

The 10-year-old said “I utilised the lockdown period to do more riyaaz (practice flute). Anirban can play three different types of flutes with mastery.

The eight episode of BYJU’S Young Genius will be aired on March 6. The episode will be telecast on 18 channels of Network18 on Saturday, and the repeat telecast will happen on Sunday.