Meet Sharvari Wagh, Vicky Kaushal’s Brother Sunny’s Rumoured Girlfriend

Actor Sharvari Wagh has been getting a lot of media attention both for her professional and personal life. Sharvari, who is dating actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny, was recently seen as new age Babli in Yashraj’s multi starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the film may have failed to leave the expected mark at the box office, Sharvari’s hot and glamourous looks during the promotional streak kept us all hooked. Her choice of dresses and elegance was no less than a visual treat for her fans and looks like the actress is in no mood to hinder the flow of her breathtaking looks.

Sharvari on Monday shared a couple of photos from her recent shoot that features her in another temperature soaring avatar. The actress looked absolutely stunning in an orange-coloured slip dress and fans could take eyes off her.

The strappy dress featured a square neckline along with complementing body-hugging fit and a thigh-high slit that added an extra layer of charm to Sharvari’s hot avatar.

Before this, we saw her in black net pattern number. Sharvari rocked the look clean pony and dewy make-up. In the caption, she wrote, “When your friend says “Don’t look in that direction” Everybody,” along with eyes emoji.

Can’t miss this co-ord set pulled by Sharvari with utmost oomph. She threw a cape to wrap up the look

Sharvari’s white pencil pattern dress with a single shoulder balloon sleeve has our hearts. The actress paired it with a pair of magenta stilettos and rocked it like a pro.

Sharvari can make heads turn with every outing. What do you think?

