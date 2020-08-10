Meet Rehmat Rattan, A Kashmiri Model and Dentist, Who Wants to Work with Akshay Kumar

Rehmat Rattan, actress and model from Kashmir, entered the showbiz with her win in the Miss PTC Punjabi 2019. As a kid, she participated in the dance reality show Boogie Woogie, and then started as a professional with a music video titled ‘Bad Habits’.

Contrary to general opinion, winning a beauty pageant wasn’t enough for Rehmat. “Winning it was the stepping stone for me in the industry but I can’t sit back now. I got a lot of offers for music videos but I want to establish myself as a renowned actress,” said Rehmat.

She also has an Amazon Prime project lined up this year. She said, “It is titled Chandigarh Girls and is based on the lives of four women hailing from different states, whose live cross when they stay together in Chandigarh. It is a murder mystery that is very realistic and shows the Chandigarh lifestyle.”

Some of her projects have been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis. She said, “I have utilised this time by focussing on my fitness. I am preparing myself for the industry and working towards that slowly because I don’t expect that I’ll be a star overnight.”

Rehmat has a medical degree that she wants to use once she is settled in the showbiz. She said, “I have already earned my degree as a dentist and no one can take it away from me. Now I want to grow as an actress through constant dedication. This is the time to show my talent to the audience”.

Now, she is gearing up for a new music video ‘Pinda de jaaye’ with singer Sajjan Adeeb. However, she would like to work with Akshay Kumar one day.