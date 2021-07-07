Meet Meenakshi Lekhi, The New Minister in Narendra Modi Cabinet

One of the most fire-brand leaders of Delhi BJP, Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday joined the Narendra Modi cabinet as a Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Culture. Initially there were murmurs that she will be inducted into the council of ministers but as of now it is very clear that she will be sworn in by today evening. However, her portfolio is still very much unclear.

Who is Meenakshi Lekhi?

Lekhi rose to prominence as Vice President of BJP’s Mahila Morcha where she also served as an articulate spokesperson for the party on various TV debates. By early 2014, she became very popular and this made the senior leadership take note. As a result, she got the ticket for 2014 Lok Sabha Elections where she defeated Congress candidate Ajay Maken from New Delhi Constituency.

Present Role?

At present, she is a member of various parliamentary committees and also the chairperson of the Committee on Privileges. In the 2019 national elections, Lekhi was re-elected from the New Delhi seat again after defeating Ajay Maken of the Congress.

Personal Info

Lekhi is a Supreme Court lawyer and married to Aman Lekhi, who is the Additional Solicitor General of India in the Supreme Court.

Early Life:

Lekhi started her legal career in early nineties after she got her LLB degree from Delhi University. She started practicing at Supreme Court of India and Delhi High Court where she argued several cases regarding bails, revisions, trials, domestic violence and Family Law disputes. Besides, she has been a social activist and has been associated with several institutions, including the National Commission for Women.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here