Meet Alphonso, the King of Mangoes; Check Photos

India is widely recognised for the cultivation of an exotic fruit, also known as the king of all fruits — mango. However, there is a mango variety, Alphonso which has been chosen as the best one among all the mangoes varieties. The country boasts over a hundred types of mangoes, and the temperature of India is favourable for the growth of both the fruit and the trees. The mango is native to South Asia, and several kinds of this fruit may be found in nature in the South Asian regions.

The mango variety Alphonso gets its name from a 15th century Portuguese viceroy named Alphonso de Albuquerque. He was a well-known military figure who assisted Portugal in establishing colonies in Goa at the time.

During that period, varieties of fruit that can be sucked easily were popular in Goa, but he intended to develop mango types that are firm in texture and can be sliced and served. He and his men started grafting until they were successful in obtaining the cultivation of Alphonso. The variety has been cultivated across India, but the most renowned, delicious, and costly type comes from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

The most notable and unusual feature of this variety is that it is non-fibrous, in contrast to many other mango flavours in the nation. The fruit has the appearance of an egg. It typically weighs between 200 and 400 grams. When the fruit is younger, it is dark green; however, when it ripens, the outer skin becomes bright golden-yellowish in colour, and the flesh turns saffron. It is a seasonal fruit that is available mostly from the middle of April until the end of June.

Magnesium and potassium are abundant in the fruit. It also controls digestion by using enzymes. It is strong in antioxidants and includes vitamins B6, A, E, B5, and K, as well as dietary fibre and carbohydrates, copper, and folate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here