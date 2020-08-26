McLaren is betting on hybrids for its supercar future

The British company on Tuesday outlined the first steps in a transition to producing only electrified supercars, a bet that wealthy consumers and motoring enthusiasts will embrace high-performance hybrid and electric vehicles

McLaren unveiled a lightweight basic assembly that will form the basis of its new hybrid models, the first of which will launch next year. The platform was developed entirely in house, and will allow engineers to strip excess weight out of the company’s supercars.

Mike Flewitt, the CEO of McLaren, said in a statement that the new system would leave the company “ideally placed to deliver to customers levels of electrified high-performance motoring that until now have simply been unattainable.”

Since 2013, McLaren’s range-topping supercars, the P1 followed by the Speedtail, have been hybrids. But the model set to hit showrooms next year will be much lighter and more affordable, and be capable of traveling 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) using only electric power. The 720S, a gasoline-powered car in the middle of the company’s range, has a starting price of around £215,000 ($283,000)