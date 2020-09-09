McDonald’s is testing reusable coffee mugs in the UK

It’s a rinse-and-repeat cycle: Once customers finish their coffee or tea, they return their mug to a McDonald’s restaurant or designated drop-off point. The mugs are washed and readied for the next customer.

But there’s a catch: Customers have to pay a small deposit, the exact amount to be determined, for the mug. They’ll get the money back once they return the vessel. The program isn’t mandatory: The restaurants participating in the pilot program will also continue to serve drinks in disposable cups.

Reusable mugs have been touted as a solution for a tricky environmental problem: Disposable coffee cups . Traditional single-use coffee cups are difficult to recycle because they’re made with both paper (the cup) and plastic (the inner lining). Paper and plastic must be recycled separately, but it’s difficult to separate the thin layer of plastic from the paper. Because of that, most recycling facilities don’t accept the cups, and they end up in landfills or become litter.

That’s bad for the planet. It’s also bad for the images of big companies that want to signal to customers that they care about the environment.