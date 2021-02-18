McDonald’s hit with racial discrimination lawsuit from black franchise operator

Retired Major League Baseball player Herbert Washington, who currently operates 14 McDonald’s restaurants, filed the civil suit in Ohio on Tuesday. Washington’s allegations are similar to the complaints made by a group of 52 former Black franchise operators, who sued the company over alleged racial discrimination in September

Washington, who has been operating McDonald’s franchise locations since 1980, claimed in the suit that over the years, McDonald’s made it harder for him to succeed compared to White franchise operators. He said that the company has been trying to drive him out because he flagged the alleged discrimination.

The lawsuit also alleges that McDonald’s reduced advertising to Black communities, impacting Washington’s sales, and that he was denied resources that would have helped increase them.

In a statement responding to the lawsuit, McDonald’s said that Washington’s business challenges were “the result of years of mismanagement” and that it has “invested significantly” in his organization and has offered him opportunities to address the problems. McDonald’s added that it “will review the complaint and respond accordingly.”