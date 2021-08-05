Mayawati Attacks SP, Says Party Rattled By BSP’s Conferences for ‘Enlightened Class’, Questions Cycle Yatra on Janeshwar Mishra Birth Anniversary

The tug of war has intensified among political parties concerning the Brahmin vote bank ahead of Uttar Pradesh 2022 assembly elections. While Bahujan Samaj (BSP) is organizing conferences for the upper caste in several districts, Samajwadi Party has also announced the installation of a statue of Lord Parshuram at his party office along with organizing conferences for upper caste voters.

On Thursday, intensifying the attack on the Samajwadi Party, BSP chief Mayawati raised questions on the cycle yatra organized by the SP on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Janeshwar Mishra. Mayawati alleged that SP seems to be rattled by the conferences for enlightened classes by the BSP and that is why SP is now remembering Janeshwar Mishra.

In her tweets on Thursday morning, BSP Chief wrote, “Heartfelt tributes to Late Shri Janeshwar Mishra on his birth anniversary, the park named after him in Lucknow was built by the BSP government in the name of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar but the SP government changed it. Due to casteist thinking and hatred, its name has also been changed like the name of some districts etc., what kind of honor is this?”

“After the immense success of BSP’s Enlightened Classes Conclave here in the districts of UP, the SP has now remembered Janeshwar Mishra and his society persecuted by the BJP government. If all this is not drama for their

political selfishness and cheap popularity, then what is?” she asked.

The Samajwadi Party will kick off their ‘Cycle Yatra’ on various issues today across the state, the party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will paddle for six kilometres in Lucknow to mark the occasion. Yadav will paddle to Janeshwar Mishra Park from Samajwadi Party Headquarters, 19 Vikramaditya Marg at 10 am. His wife and former MP Dimple Yadav will flag off the cycle yatra in Kannauj.

Yadav will also garland the statue of Janeshwar Mishra in Janeshwar Mishra Park as the day also marks the 89th birth anniversary of Janeshwar Mishra.

