Mauritius oil spill: ‘We want to protect our island’

Around 1,000 tonnes of oil leaked into the waters off the coast of Mauritius when a Japanese-owned ship ran aground on 25 July, causing an environmental emergency.

The ship has now been deliberately sunk into the ocean, despite fears from environmental groups that it would further damage biodiversity.

Three young Mauritians tell the BBC’s My World how they are helping to prevent the oil spreading, and how the disaster is affecting the island.

