Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson Deliver One of the Best Batman Movies Ever!

The Batman

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffery Wright, Colin Farrell

Bruce Wayne aka The Batman is probably holy words when it comes to the superhero and comic world. And Matt Reeves’ latest take on the iconic DC Comics caped crusader, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, is among the ones that superhero films will talk about for years to come. For those who had their doubts on Pattinson stepping into the shoes of Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, he surely impresses as the Dark Knight. Though there might be a difference in opinion here, but it doesn’t take much time in the movie for Pattinson to jump into the pantheon of all-time greats who have played the role of the famed Gotham City superhero.

Coming to the story, script and narration, this is one of the first Batman films that has stayed so true to the comic. This is absolutely one of the most “grounded” Batman movies in the 80-year-long history of the superhero series. Yes, that might be a tall claim, again, but the direction, background score, cinematography, and Pattinson’s portrayal of the Batman, all of it together makes it a must-watch and is surely going to be a fan favourite.

This is the film that will surely break Pattinson’s image as the famed Vampire. Matt Reeves has changed the way people will recognise Robert Pattinson and trust me, they will fondly remember him as The Batman. He might not have the husky voice of Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, or the latest out-of-the-world-technology, yet The Batman is a complete package and a treat for anyone who has read the comics.

There are only a few directors who could probably take on the challenge of stepping into a space that was defined by Christopher Nolan, lately. But Reeves has taken things a notch higher and it would be an understatement to say he’s done a mind-boggling job with this film. The famous Bat Mobile is not even close to the fancy car in Nolan’s movies, yet the way Reeves reveals the roar of the vehicle would surely give you goosebumps. The following car chase is another element in the film that would give all the installments of Fast and Furious a run for their money.

Paul Dano, who plays the role of the Riddler, is surely going to be compared to the legendary Heath Ledger, he will be up there in the famous villains of The Batman series. He has aced the maniacal character and has complemented Robert’s Batman. Similarly, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and John Turturro have all been perfectly cast for their roles in the film.

To sum it up, Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson have given DC and Batman fans a movie to remember. The Dark Knight has risen, again!

